12 arrested at Volusia high school after fight, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Authorities from three law enforcement agencies responded to Atlantic High School Thursday for a lunchtime fight that resulted in the arrest of 11 teens and one adult, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fight broke out in the courtyard around noon. Port Orange and South Daytona police officers and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 11 juveniles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One adult was also arrested for trespassing on campus.

Authorities did not say who the adult was, what led to the fight or what charges the 12 arrested face.

No weapons were found. The school was placed on lockdown which was later lifted.

“It is likely that the quick response and teamwork among all involved agencies significantly reduced the potential for a prolonged incident,” a Port Orange Police public information officer said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.