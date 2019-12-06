2 dead, including gunman, in active shooting at Naval Air Station in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy says two people, including the gunman, have been killed during an active shooting Friday morning at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

News outlets are reporting that 11 people have been taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooting.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

The shooting marks the second on a Navy base this week.

A 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday.

The suspected shooter opened fire on shipyard personnel with his M4 service rifle and then used his M9 service pistol to shoot himself, officials said.