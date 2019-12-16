Weather looks excellent for SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

Forecasters are expecting excellent weather conditions for SpaceX's planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and commercial communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday.

Launch weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron are anticipating 90% "go" conditions for the liftoff window at Launch Complex 40, which runs from 7:10 p.m. to 8:38 p.m.

In the event of a delay or scrub, however, conditions the following day don’t look so favorable: only 50% “go” due to increased chances of showers, storms and thick cumulus clouds.

On board will be JCSAT-18 / Kacific-1, a Boeing-built commercial communications satellite that will provide coverage primarily for Asia and the Pacific. Due to the weight of the spacecraft and other factors, the mission will include a drone ship landing about eight minutes after liftoff.

Monday's Falcon 9 launch kicks off a busy week for the Eastern Range, which is also gearing up to host a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner capsule for a 6:36 a.m. liftoff on Friday. The uncrewed test flight will take the capsule to the International Space Station, where it will stay for eight days before its departure and landing in White Sands, New Mexico.

If all goes according to plan, Starliner will eventually host astronauts for trips to the ISS alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which was also selected by NASA for the task.