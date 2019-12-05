WATCH LIVE: SpaceX tries again to launch supplies to Space Station from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Hoping the strong winds hold off, SpaceX will try again Thursday afternoon to launch three tons of supplies to the International Space Station on the last resupply mission of the year.

The Falcon 9 rocket and cargo Dragon spacecraft are set for a 12:29 p.m. liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On Wednesday, the first launch attempt was scrubbed due to high winds at sea where the company lands its rocket boosters on a drone ship and also upper-level winds.

While the winds are expected to let up Thursday, Air Force weather officials say they are keeping an eye on cloud cover as another potential issue. About one hour before launch, the forecast was 90% “Go," according to the 45th Space Wing.

The Dragon capsule contains three tons of supplies for NASA, including “mighty mice” for a muscle and bone study and barley for a Budweiser beer-malting experiment. NASA officials said some Christmas goodies for the astronauts living on the station are also packed into the Dragon capsule.

The cargo Dragon capsule being utilized for this mission has twice delivered supplies to the space station, according to SpaceX.

It was the first cargo Dragon to fly twice, SpaceX’s director of Dragon Mission Management Jessica Jensen said. The spacecraft will remain at the station for about one month before returning to Earth.

The Falcon 9 booster used for the cargo supply mission will land on a drone ship known as Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville a few minutes after launch.

The mission is SpaceX’s 19th re-supply launch for NASA. SpaceX has been making supply runs for NASA since 2012. Northrop Grumman is NASA’s other private shipper.

🚀 Launch facts

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Launchpad: Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Launch window: Dec. 5 at 12:29 p.m.

Payload: Cargo Dragon filled with supplies and experiments

Destination: International Space Station

Weather: 90% favorable launch conditions.

Booster landing: Drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.