Weather improves Thursday, but still not ideal for SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weather was to blame for SpaceX scrubbing Wednesday’s launch attempt. The launch has been rescheduled for 12:29 p.m. Thursday.

Strong upper-level winds was one of the factors for Wednesday’s launch being scrubbed and they will remain strong Thursday afternoon.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with a cargo Dragon spaceship filled with several tons of supplies and science experiments bound for the International Space Station.

However, there will be improvements on the surface level.

Surface winds out at sea will weaken Thursday. Those conditions could help improve SpaceX’s chances for landing its first-stage booster on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Atlantic Ocean.

High seas and gusty winds also played a role in scrubbing Wednesday’s launch.