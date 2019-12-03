Mutant ‘mighty mice’ launching to space station this week from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – They may be small but the mutant mice launching into space are also mighty.

Researchers hope 40 space-traveling rodents can help keep humans stronger on Earth and help astronauts recover faster when they return from space.

A few dozen female mice dubbed “mighty mice,” because some of them lack the gene for producing myostatin – a growth factor that limits muscle growth-- will launch Wednesday afternoon on a SpaceX Dragon supply run to the International Space Station.

The experiment is one of more than a half-dozen SpaceX will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket, along with supplies for the space station to support more than 250 ongoing science investigations and the astronauts living on the orbiting laboratory.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting Wednesday at 12:51 p.m. for liftoff.

Researchers with the Jackson Laboratory and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine are working to determine ways to help prevent muscle and bone loss for patients on Earth by investigating the potential beneficial effects of targeting myostatin and activin.

According to the lab, blocking the action of myostatin and activin can induce muscle and bone growth.

The space station’s microgravity environment offers an ideal environment for this study because microgravity can degrade muscle and bone.

Researchers say the mice will help show whether an inhibitor of myostatin can ease the effect of microgravity on the musculoskeletal system, both during and after exposure to low-gravity environments, to assess its therapeutic potential-- as prevention and treatment --related to muscle and bone loss.

The cargo Dragon capsule being utilized for this mission has twice delivered supplies to the space station, according to SpaceX.

Other experiments and supplies heading to the ISS include a hyperspectral Earth-imaging system, a Budweiser experiment on barley malting and a study of how flames behave in microgravity.

🚀 Launch facts

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Launchpad: Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Launch window: Dec. 4, between 12:45 p.m. and 12:55 p.m.

Payload: Cargo Dragon filled with supplies and experiments

Destination: International Space Station

Weather: 90% favorable launch conditions. Liftoff winds are the primary concern.

Booster landing: SpaceX will provide information 24 hours before launch.