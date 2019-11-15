Record-setting SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returns to Port Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returned to Port Canaveral Friday morning following its fourth successful launch earlier this week and will be moved using a new mobile crane.

The booster arrived on the drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You, -- where it landed after launch --around sunrise Friday.

SpaceX’s now most experienced booster was used to launch 60 Starlink satellites on Monday. It was the first time a booster has flown more than three times.

“These boosters are designed to be used 10 times," SpaceX engineer Lauren Lyons said during the launch broadcast. "Let’s turn it around for a fifth, guys.”

SpaceX launched its second round of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Monday morning. The company plans to deliver almost 12,000 satellites to low-Earth orbit to create a global internet.

The liftoff marked the first time SpaceX re-used a payload fairing-- part of the nosecone of the rocket. Re-using rocket hardware helps drive down the cost of launching.

After the booster arrives at Port Canaveral, a 300-foot-tall mobile harbor crane will be used to move the booster from the droneship.