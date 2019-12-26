Report: Florida man wants President Trump to buy mobile home park town for $1B

BRINY BREEZES, Fla. – A Florida real-estate agent is hoping that President Donald Trump will buy the 43-acre mobile home park town of Briny Breezes for $1 billion to potentially turn it into “Trump Town” or a tourist attraction, the Palm Beach Post reports.

James Arena, who lives and works as a real-estate agent in Briny Breezes, said it would make sense for Trump to buy the town located south of Boynton Beach and use it as the site for a presidential library, a personal monument, a marina, a restaurant and other things that would make it a tourist attraction.

The newspaper reports that Briny Breezes is also a corporation run by a board of directors and each of its residents owns corporate shares. Residents believe they have no choice but to sell because of major infrastructure issues that would be too costly to repair.

Arena told the Post that he ran the idea by rapper Vanilla Ice, who in turn called Donald Trump Jr. and told him about the proposal. Trump Jr. was reportedly interested.

