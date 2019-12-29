Reports: 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC
MONSEY, NY – Jewish organizations are reporting multiple people have been stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, while celebrating Hanukkah late Saturday night.
Photos and videos posted on Twitter show a large emergency response with paramedics running and pushing stretchers. A number of police and emergency vehicles can be seen in the images.
The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York. Ramapo police chief says NYPD has located a vehicle and possible suspect.
The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it’s also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.
