Reports: 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration north of NYC

MONSEY, NY – Jewish organizations are reporting multiple people have been stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, New York, while celebrating Hanukkah late Saturday night.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter show a large emergency response with paramedics running and pushing stretchers. A number of police and emergency vehicles can be seen in the images.

Mutiple stabbings took place tonight in the synagogue in Forshay- Monsey, New York during a Hunukkah Celebration



I stand against Antisemitism. I condemn that hate unequivocally



Standing in solidarity w/ my Jewish brothers & sisters 😭



THIS IS NOT OK!

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau says it is “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York. Ramapo police chief says NYPD has located a vehicle and possible suspect.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey says it’s also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.