Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A baby Jesus that went missing from a popular nativity scene at a Florida park has now been replaced after the statue’s disappearance was first noted by a startled 8-year-old boy.

The boy’s family in Tallahassee alerted officials Monday about the missing infant statue via Twitter.

City officials could not say what happened to the first Baby Jesus -- or whether he had fallen victim to vandals whose holiday spirit was more “bah humbug” than merry. But by Tuesday, a new Baby Jesus replica was back in the once-empty manger in the well-trafficked holiday display.