Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene

Replica has since been replaced

Bobby Caina Calvan

This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, photo shows an empty crib at the display at Dorothy B. Oven Park in Tallahassee, Fla. On the sixth day of Christmas, Baby Jesus vanished from his manger in a popular nativity scene at the Florida park, right under the noses of Mary, Joseph and bowing kings. The park each year hosts a well-trafficked and colorful Christmas display.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A baby Jesus that went missing from a popular nativity scene at a Florida park has now been replaced after the statue’s disappearance was first noted by a startled 8-year-old boy.

The boy’s family in Tallahassee alerted officials Monday about the missing infant statue via Twitter.

City officials could not say what happened to the first Baby Jesus -- or whether he had fallen victim to vandals whose holiday spirit was more “bah humbug” than merry. But by Tuesday, a new Baby Jesus replica was back in the once-empty manger in the well-trafficked holiday display.

