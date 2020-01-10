Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida after report of active shooter

TAMPA, Fla. – MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown Friday morning after what initially was described as a report of an active shooter.

The lockdown was issued after reports of the shooter, and commands on base were told it wasn’t a drill, US Special Operations Command spokesman Phillip Chitty said.

Officials later said there was not an active shooter on the base, the headquarters for U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, and U.S. Special Operations Command. An all-clear was issued about an hour later.

Media outlets reported a shooting took place near the base, which was assisting Tampa police with an investigation.

Traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa.

MacDill is also the home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. There are more than 15,000 military personnel at the base. A large number of military personnel and their families live on the base in military housing.

No other details have been released.