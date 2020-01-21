Man kills coyote with bare hands after animal attacks his 2-year-old son

KENSINGTON, N.H. – A man killed a coyote with his bare hands Monday after the animal attacked his 2-year-old son during a family walk in New Hampshire, according to USA Today.

Kensington police said the coyote attacked several people within hours before the man strangled the animal, which grabbed his child’s jacket and tried to bite the boy.

According to the report, the man was bitten during his battle with the coyote and he had to go to the hospital to receive rabies shots.

The man told WCVB it took him about 10 minutes to kill the coyote with his bare hands.