Can’t catch a break: Australians warned of deadly spiders
Funnel-web spiders native to eastern Australia
AUSTRALIA – Australia has already dealt with extreme fires, flooding and hail this year.
Now, experts are warning people to watch out for deadly funnel-web spiders.
With the recent rain, followed by hot days, there’s “perfect conditions” for the arachnid to thrive, according to the Australian Reptile Park.
Funnel-web spiders are native to the moist forest regions of eastern Australia. They are known for their highly toxic and fast-acting venom.
Australia has been ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades. Dust storms and severe thunderstorms also hit the country recently.
What’s next?
