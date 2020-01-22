Can’t catch a break: Australians warned of deadly spiders

AUSTRALIA – Australia has already dealt with extreme fires, flooding and hail this year.

Now, experts are warning people to watch out for deadly funnel-web spiders.

With the recent rain, followed by hot days, there’s “perfect conditions” for the arachnid to thrive, according to the Australian Reptile Park.

Funnel-web spiders are native to the moist forest regions of eastern Australia. They are known for their highly toxic and fast-acting venom.

Australia has been ravaged by the worst wildfires seen in decades. Dust storms and severe thunderstorms also hit the country recently.

What’s next?