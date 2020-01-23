Mother claims 9-year-old daughter suspended from school over hair color

Milwaukee, Wis. – A mother in Wisconsin says her 9-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of her hair color.

The school said the girl’s blue braids were a dress code violation, citing a school handbook. The girl’s mother, however, said the school did not give her daughter a fair warning, according to WISN.

"She came to me crying. She came to me crying because this is a hairstyle she picked," Jalissa Taylor said about her daughter.

Taylor said Tuesday school officials at Hope Christian Schools in Racine, Wisconsin, gave her 9-year-old daughter an in-school suspension because of her blue braids.

“It’s just one big braid, going in a circle with a little bit of color to it and now it’s a distraction,” Taylor described.

Taylor told WISN this isn’t the first time her daughter’s worn colors in her hair to school, as she has also sent her older daughter to school the same way, but according to Taylor, it’s the first time one of her kids has been punished for it.

Taylor said she never received a phone call, email or text message.

In the discipline note sent home, it states the uniform violation was hair color and says girls can only wear solid blue, black, gray or white headbands.

“If she returned with the same hairdo, she’s gonna be suspended,” Taylor said. “I changed her hair twice. Still, no call, let me know something. I don’t want my baby to be missing out because of hair color.”

The school says it discussed its dress code policy with the family and all concerns have been addressed, according to WISN.