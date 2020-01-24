Coronavirus outbreak closes Shanghai Disneyland

SHANGHAI – An outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has forced the closure of Shanghai Disneyland in China.

The closure, which takes effect Saturday, also affects Disneytown, including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, according to Shanghai Disney.

According to the park, the move was made "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation,” Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement.

The resort said it will assist in obtaining refunds for guests who have purchased tickets.

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have identified the illness as a new kind of coronavirus, a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.

