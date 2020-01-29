Amber Alert issued for newborn after triple homicide in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued after a triple homicide Tuesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County’s Redland community,

According to police, three women were found inside the home after being shot to death, and Andrew Caballeiro, who is 8 days old, is missing.

Police said Andrew is believed to be with his 49-year-old father, who police identified as Ernesto Caballeiro, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV in Miami.

They may be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Express, with the Florida tag HETY13. The passenger van has a decal reading “Nesty School Services” on it and on the back left door there is a decal that says “Caution: Transporting Children.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said no one should approach Ernesto Caballeiro but instead should call 911.

According to authorities, a family member discovered the victims after several attempts to contact them.

Miami-Dade County property records show Ernesto Caballeiro has owned the four-bedroom home, at 21981 SW 187 Ave., since 2005.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).