Daughter writes message of hope in snow for mother who’s battling cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.

Her daughter, Marie Schwalbach, wrote, “Mom, be brave” in some freshly fallen snow.

Schwalbach is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before, but she was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.

A cancer patient's daughter saw this blank patch of grass outside her mom's hospital window and decided to leave her a message (Credit: Marie Schambach). (CNN)

Schwalbach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like somebody else cares.

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a picture of the message. Before long, additional messages to the mom started to pour in.

Schwalbach says she’s happy that others are thinking of her mother.