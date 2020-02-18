Daughter writes message of hope in snow for mother who’s battling cancer
‘Mom, be brave’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.
Her daughter, Marie Schwalbach, wrote, “Mom, be brave” in some freshly fallen snow.
Schwalbach is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before, but she was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.
Schwalbach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like somebody else cares.
The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a picture of the message. Before long, additional messages to the mom started to pour in.
Schwalbach says she’s happy that others are thinking of her mother.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.