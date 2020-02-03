Lost dog reunited with family after 3 years thanks to Florida brewery’s viral beer can

Manatee County, Florida – It took three years but a dog is finally going to be reunited with its family and it's all thanks to a beer can.

Day-day was one of the four shelter dogs chosen to be featured on Bradenton’s Motorworks Brewing beer cans and the story went viral. Motorworks Brewing, in Bradenton, partnered with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans that feature a cute photo of a rescue dog and its name.

Immediately two of the dogs were adopted, but this girl, Day-Day was holding out for her perfect family.

That's when Monica Mathis saw a familiar smile online.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like of my gosh, that’s Hazel,” Mathis said.

Turns out, Day-Day, already had a family, who called her Hazel and have been looking for her since 2017. They’ve just been in the wrong state.

"We never certainly thought it was going to be as far as Minnesota," an official with the brewery said.

When Day-Day escaped her home, the family lost her microchip paperwork and were unable to update her information.

"I would think about her every day, every day," Mathis said.

The family lost hope until they saw their pup on a beer can.

Now, the shelter is working to send Day-Day, back home for free.

Mathis said through tears, “I’m just so blessed and excited to have her home and I get her back.”

