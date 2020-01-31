Wanted: Forever home for malnourished horses seized from Volusia County property

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two malnourished horses that were seized from a home in Edgewater late last year after they went at least two weeks without food have since recovered and are now available for adoption, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The two Arabian mares were at least 400 pounds underweight when they were seized on Dec. 11, 2019 but now, they have gained 130 to 150 pounds. They’ve also been renamed from Niagara and Tiffany to Merry and Holly in honor of Christmas.

“I can’t believe what a difference in six weeks,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Friday. “These ladies are both ready to be adopted. With love and care and God’s grace, these wonderful people at the rescue have done everything they can to bring these horses back.”

Chitwood said the horses have bonded during their recovery together and now, he’s hoping they both are adopted by the same person or family.

Authorities are asking that anyone who has previous experience in caring for horses and is interested in adopting the mares to contact Morgan Silver of the Horse Protection Association of Florida or email Senior Deputy Clifton at dclifton@vcso.us.

Inquiries should include name, address, phone number and an email address.