63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

63ºF

Sports

Super Bowl winner celebrates by picking up adoption fees for shelter dogs

Derrick Nnadi will pay adoptions fees for all dogs available at KC Pet Project

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs, Pets
Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi poses with fans during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi poses with fans during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One Kansas City Chief’s player is celebrating his Super Bowl win by giving back.

Derrick Nnadi has agreed to pay the adoption fees for all available dogs at KC Pet Project, the shelter announced on Facebook.

The defensive tackle has partnered with the shelter all season through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation created from a mantra Nnadi has carried on throughout his career. His father taught him at a young age that ‘As Nnadi’s we don’t receive, we give’ and The Derrick Nnadi Foundation embodies that mantra through all of the work that it does, the website reads.

For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.

KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to...

Posted by KC Pet Project on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: