Super Bowl winner celebrates by picking up adoption fees for shelter dogs

One Kansas City Chief’s player is celebrating his Super Bowl win by giving back.

Derrick Nnadi has agreed to pay the adoption fees for all available dogs at KC Pet Project, the shelter announced on Facebook.

The defensive tackle has partnered with the shelter all season through his Derrick Nnadi Foundation. The foundation created from a mantra Nnadi has carried on throughout his career. His father taught him at a young age that ‘As Nnadi’s we don’t receive, we give’ and The Derrick Nnadi Foundation embodies that mantra through all of the work that it does, the website reads.

For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.