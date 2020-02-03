52ºF

‘I’m going to Disney World:’ MVP Patrick Mahomes to celebrate Super Bowl win in Florida

Mahomes highlights parade at Magic Kingdom

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, Disney World
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes, fresh off his MVP performance, will celebrate the Kansas Chiefs big Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Walt Disney World on Monday.

Mahomes uttered the famous line, “I’m going to Disney World,” after the 31-20 come-from-behind win Sunday night in Miami.

Mahomes is expected to to be be joined by a Make-A-Wish child, said Disney, which will make a $1 million donation to the organization.

The Chiefs’ third-year quarterback will be featured in a parade around 2:40 p.m., which will trek down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.

