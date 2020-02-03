‘I’m going to Disney World:’ MVP Patrick Mahomes to celebrate Super Bowl win in Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes, fresh off his MVP performance, will celebrate the Kansas Chiefs big Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Walt Disney World on Monday.

Mahomes uttered the famous line, “I’m going to Disney World,” after the 31-20 come-from-behind win Sunday night in Miami.

Mahomes is expected to to be be joined by a Make-A-Wish child, said Disney, which will make a $1 million donation to the organization.

The Chiefs’ third-year quarterback will be featured in a parade around 2:40 p.m., which will trek down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.

[READ: History behind iconic line, ‘I’m going to Disney World!’]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.