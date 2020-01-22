Florida brewery with future Orlando location features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Adoptable dog four-pack available from Motorworks Brewing
A Florida brewery coming soon to Downtown Orlando is partnering with a shelter to help dogs find their furever homes.
Motorworks Brewing, in Bradenton, partnered with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans that feature a cute photo of a rescue dog and its name, reports News 6 partner WJXT.
The dogs featured on the beer cans are currently up for adoption.
“We are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.”
Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee and will help build the new shelter.
Motorworks Brewing is currently working on a second location in Downtown Orlando. The brewery will take over the former Orange County Brewers spot at North Orange Avenue and Washington Street.
A grand opening date has not been set for the Orlando location.
