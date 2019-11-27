ORLANDO, Fla. – Listen up: We’ve all either done it or have seen it.

It’s one of the most dangerous things we can do behind the wheel, even if you’re just trying to be a good parent,-- dog parent, that is.

Our pets are like family and sometimes we forget they’re still animals. They all react differently to different circumstances and I can guarantee you they’re not going to help you drive the car.

Too often we see a cute dog in a driver’s lap cruising down the road sometimes, even with a big smile and their head out the window. But do you really think this is safe? Absolutely not and it could ultimately be very dangerous.

I’m not saying you can’t transport your pets, but what I am saying is that there are safer ways to do it.

Remember there’s always your passenger seat, which is not preferred, but a better option than your lap. Having the dog there keeps them up front with you where you can give them a little attention but at the same time, you now have full control of the car without your furry friend distracting you.

Different retail stores have different options when it comes to securing your pet safely. Pet harnesses and securing devices come in different shapes and brands. Find what works for you and your good boy or girl.

Of course, there’s always the option of creating a barrier by putting them in the backseat. Several retailers also have different ways you can do that and keep your car clean at the same time. These dog barriers and mats come textured to keep your pet’s paws in full contact and not slipping all over the place.

There’s no law on the books right now that says you can’t have your pet in your lap. I’m simply just trying to keep you safe and give you better options. However, if a crash occurs and your pet is determined to be a contributing factor, you’re going to be the one responsible and none of us want that.