These Orlando-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kate, German shepherd and boxer mix

Kate is a lovable female German shepherd and boxer puppy currently housed at Buddies for Life Inc.

Kate will get along great with your cats, dogs and kids. Kate has been vaccinated.

Here's what Kate's friends at Buddies for Life Inc. think of her:

This loving girl was born in the British Virgin Islands and caught a ride on a private charter jet to Florida. She was rescued along with her littermates and is definitely the leader of the pack. If you want to meet Kate, submit an online application today.

Apply to adopt Kate today at Petfinder.

Harry, Labrador retriever and boxer mix

Harry is a male Labrador retriever and boxer puppy currently residing at Buddies for Life Inc.

Harry gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. He has had all his shots.

Notes from Harry's caretakers:

This adorable boy was born in the British Virgin Islands and caught a ride on a private charter jet to Florida.. He has a very sweet, playful personality and will make some lucky family or individual a wonderful pet. What are you waiting for? Adopt him today.

Read more about Harry on Petfinder.

Mike, border collie and Labrador retriever mix

Mike is a sweet male border collie and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

He has had all his shots.

Notes from Mike's caretakers:

Mike is just 8 weeks old and is a typical puppy. He's got plenty of energy and loves to play and cuddle. You must be approved for adoption before scheduling a meet and greet.

Read more about how to adopt Mike on Petfinder.

Ella, bull terrier and boxer mix

Ella is a sweet female bull terrier and boxer puppy being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Ella is vaccinated.

From Ella's current caretaker:

This 12-week-old baby is spunky, playful and energetic. She will need an active family and a place to run and play as well as daily walks. Apply today to meet your new best friend.

Read more about Ella on Petfinder.

Bella, bull terrier and boxer mix

Bella is a female bull terrier and boxer puppy currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Bella has been vaccinated.

From Bella's current caretaker:

Bella is also 12-weeks-old. She's just as spunky, playful and energetic as her sister. She would do best with an active family and also needs to go on daily walks and a place to run and play.

Apply to adopt Bella today at Petfinder.

Jimmy, mixed breed

Jimmy is a lovable male mixed breed puppy being kept at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Jimmy gets along well with other dogs and cats. Jimmy is looking for a home without small children. Good news: He is already house-trained. He has had all his shots.

Read more about Jimmy on Petfinder.

