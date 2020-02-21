Costco to start enforcing members only dining at food court
No membership? No eating in the food court.
If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza but you’re not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.
Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven’t enforced the rule until now.
According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership with the store to visit the food court.
It costs about $60 per year, but trust us it’s worth every penny!
