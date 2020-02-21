Costco to start enforcing members only dining at food court

If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza but you’re not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership, they just haven’t enforced the rule until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March the warehouse chain will require you have to have an active membership with the store to visit the food court.

It costs about $60 per year, but trust us it’s worth every penny!