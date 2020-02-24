72ºF

K-9 killed in line of duty receives custom casket

Hondo died Feb. 13

CNN Newsource

A police dog killed in the line of duty will be buried in a special casket bearing his portrait
A Utah police dog killed in action is being buried in a custom coffin.

Hondo was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Herriman City Police Department.

He helped with more than 100 felony arrests. On Feb. 13 he suffered a fatal gunshot wound while helping apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City.

To honor him, the department asked Rawtin Garage to paint this casket. It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

HPD Chief Troy Carr says Hondo died so his handler could live.

A public service for Hondo will take place Feb. 29.

