Adorable cheetah cubs just made history

COLOMBUS, Ohio – Here's something to fill your cute quota of the day.

These two cheetah cubs were born last week at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, and they have a pretty cool story: They’re the first cheetah cubs to be born through in vitro fertilization.

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, cheetahs are considered vulnerable, which means their numbers are dwindling.

Conservationists have been trying to expand the gene pool of cheetahs in human care.

Biological mom Kibibi has genes that are considered valuable to maintaining a strong line of cheetahs in human care, but they worried she was too old to give birth.

They implanted her eggs into Izzy, who's a few years younger.

Dad Slash lives at a zoo in Texas.

This was the third time scientists ever tried this procedure, and clearly, the third time’s a charm.