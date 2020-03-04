Name that rover: NASA to reveal name of Mars robot launching this summer

It’s about time NASA’s Mars rover gets a real name before it launches from Cape Canaveral this summer.

NASA is set to reveal the name of its roving robot selected by a nationwide naming contest where students submitted essays with their name choices. The U.S. space agency then opened up the top nine picks to an international public poll online. More than 770,000 votes were cast, according to the space agency.

Currently, known only as Mars 2020, the rover is set to follow in the wheel tracks of NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover already on the red planet.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where the new robot was assembled and tested, will host a live naming event Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The event will stream live at NASA.gov, NASA TV and on social media.

United Launch Alliance will launch the rover as soon as July from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch window opens July 17 and ends Aug. 5.

The student with the winning name will be invited to Cape Canaveral to watch the launch.

Mars 2020 arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 12. The rover was then moved to the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility where it’s undergoing processing prior to launch.

After liftoff, the journey will take about eight months, arriving on Feb. 18, 2021.

When the rover lands on Mars, it will begin its investigation of the red planet in the Jezero Crater.

Although Mars 2020 looks very similar to Curiosity, the new rover is equipped with a whole new set of science instruments.

Mars 2020 has the ability to collect samples from the red planet and has a microphone that will capture the first sounds of Mars. NASA is planning several follow up spacecraft missions to collect and return the first samples to Earth.

The robot also has a rock-blasting laser, called SuperCam, that will identify minerals on Mars.