Army of rubber ducks used in prank at Florida school

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An army of rubber ducks joined a fake gator head in the Flagler College pool Friday after students decided to prank maintenance staff’s silly solution to trespassing mallards, News 6 partner WJXT reported.

Last week, Flagler College, a private liberal arts college in St. Augustine, tried to solve its pesky duck problem at the pool by placing a fake gator head in the middle.

The solution was short lived when the waterbirds made friends with the fake gator head just hours after it’s introduction to the water. This after an owl statue failed to make the ducks take flight.

However, the pool contention also fueled comedic relief among students at Flagler College in the form of a prank.

According to a student’s account of the “duck event," students voted in a poll in a private Facebook group on how to make the already humorous situation a little more hilarious.

The student sent News4Jax some of the suggestions which include:

A cardboard cut out of Henry Flagler wearing sunglasses and a pool float

Putting a party hat on the gator head

And adding more real ducks

A pool filled with fake ducks was the ultimate winner.

It remains to be seen whether or not the fake ducks will win out over the real duck invaders.