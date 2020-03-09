Family mistakenly orders 2,304 rolls of toilet paper

This is one mistake you can’t just wipe away.

A family in Australia mistakenly ordered 48 boxes of toilet paper instead of 48 rolls, according to Reuters.

Haidee Janetzki and her family received a shipment of 2,304 toilet paper rolls and then only realized the massive mistake and credit card charge.

Janetzki’s husband Chris posted a video to Facebook showing how the family made light of the situation by making a throne from the boxes which was adorned with toilet paper rolls.

Posted by Chris Janetzki on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Australia has also restricted supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak and major grocery stores limiting customers to one pack of toilet paper per person.

“I’m relieved my friends and family don’t have to worry about it,” said Janetzki said to Retuers when asked how she felt about the mixup.

The family did the math and guessed it would take them 12 years to use up all of the rolls.

To help lighten their load, the family will hold a fundraiser to sell the toilet paper at the same price they bought them for.

“We are flying high, we are sitting pretty, we are loaded with toilet paper,” Chris said in his viral Facebook post on Wednesday.