Florida coronavirus 24/7 hotline available for emotional support

A new 24-hour bilingual hotline is available starting Friday to all Floridians to provide emotional support as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, according to a release from Florida Blue.

The insurance provider partnered with New Directions Behavioral Health to create the helpline, which is toll-free and connects individuals with trained behavioral health counselors. Those counselors are available to assist anyone experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, trauma and grief due to the health crisis, according to the news release.

Florida Blue said licensed clinicians are available to speak to anyone in Florida free of charge in both English and Spanish, including those who do not have insurance or have coverage with another health plan.

The emotional support line can be reached at 833-848-1762.

