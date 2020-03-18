Florida woman accused of having sex outside hospital wears face mask in mugshot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman who was caught having sex with a man outside a Pinellas County hospital had a face mask on when she posed for her mugshot, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Records show police found Ann Marie Tucker and Albert Singletary having sex near a no trespassing sign outside St. Anthony’s Hospital the night of March 2, one day after the first case of coronavirus was reported in Florida.

According to the report, Tucker and Singletary both had their sexual organs on full display when officers arrived. It’s unclear if Tucker was wearing the face mask at that time.

Tucker and Singletary were both arrested on charges of indecent exposure and trespassing.

Health officials have said that the best way to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to practice social distancing and good hygiene in addition to staying home when you’re sick. People who are in good health are not advised to wear face masks.