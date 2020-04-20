Weather looks good for SpaceX Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weather conditions around Kennedy Space Center are likely to be highly conducive for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A this week, Space Force forecasters confirmed Monday.

"Dry conditions with light east winds are expected during the launch window on Wednesday," the 45th Weather Squadron said, noting that weather should be 90% "go" for the 3:37 p.m. liftoff. "The main concern during the window will be for a few cumulus clouds as the east coast sea breeze moves inland early in the afternoon."

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, if all goes according to plan, Falcon 9′s second stage will help deliver 60 Starlink internet-beaming satellites to low-Earth orbit, where they’ll slowly start to raise their orbits using onboard propulsion. Wednesday’s mission will mark the seventh flight for the constellation.

The mission had been targeting Thursday, but was moved earlier to Wednesday due to a more favorable weather forecast, SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

With a more favorable weather forecast for launch and landing, now targeting Wednesday, April 22 at 3:37 p.m. EDT for this week’s Falcon 9 Starlink mission — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2020

As usual with Starlink launches, the Space Coast won't host a first stage landing – instead, the booster will descend toward the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Atlantic, then return to Port Canaveral a couple days later.

This will mark the fourth flight for this booster, which previously launched Crew Dragon on its first demo to the International Space Station in March 2019; a batch of three satellites from California in June 2019; and the fourth Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in January.