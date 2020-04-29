Military planes salute workers on front lines of coronavirus pandemic with NYC flyover

NEW YORK CITY – Jets from Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds flew over New York City on Tuesday in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon.

The planes later flew over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the front line of the COVID-19 response. We are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

The flyovers fulfill training requirements for the pilots, who must fly a minimum number of hours to maintain proficiency, according to military officials, who said the squadrons have had to cancel many performances since the coronavirus outbreak.

The flyovers do not involve additional costs to taxpayers, officials said.

