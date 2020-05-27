Naked man spends day vandalizing Florida high school, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Florida police are looking for a man they say broke into a high school and spent an entire day vandalizing the campus, all while naked.

The Miramar Police Department posted a photo of the suspected culprit on its social media account, asking for help in identifying the man, who appears to be wearing headphones, a hat and a shirt at the time the security image was taken.

It’s unclear at what point he got naked.

Miramar Police officer Tanya Ruiz told CBS Miami the man entered Miramar High School’s campus this week and spent an entire day destroying computers, television sets and more. It’s estimated that he caused $100,000 in damages.

“Obviously our schools are hurting and the last thing that they need is for someone to go in and cause such an extensive amount of damage. This is damage that will affect students,” Ruiz said.

She told the South Florida TV station that she hopes someone will recognize the man’s photo and come forward.

“We do need the community’s assistance in helping us solve this crime,” Ruiz said.

Although the incident was caught on surveillance video, that footage has not been released.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detective Melinda Kimkowski at 954-602-4018 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).