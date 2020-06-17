Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta to be charged

ATLANTA – The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night.

The shooting had sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

