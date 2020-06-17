88ºF

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta to be charged

Garrett Rolfe had already resigned

Associated Press

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
ATLANTA – The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night.

The shooting had sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

