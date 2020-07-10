Florida bicyclist injured in crash with iguana

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man riding his bicycle on Thursday suffered multiple injuries when he crashed into an iguana that sprang into his path.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, located in the Florida Keys, posted pictures Friday on Facebook showing the aftermath of the man-on-reptile crash. They show the limp-looking lizard lodged between the bicycle’s tire and its metal frame.

According to deputies, a 62-year-old Marathon man was riding his bike on a path near Crane Point Hammock around 10:45 a.m. Thursday when the scaly green creature darted out in front of him from the adjacent grassy area.

The way the reptile became lodged in the wheel fork caused the tire to lock, which in turn sent the victim flying over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.

Bicyclist injured after striking iguana A 62-year-old Marathon man required stitches to his head Frday after an iguana... Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Friday, July 10, 2020

He was transported to a hospital in stable condition to receive stitches on his head and treatment for scrapes to his arm and legs.

“The condition of the iguana did not appear as stable,” deputies wrote in the post.

Iguanas are an invasive species known to run rampant in South Florida. Wildlife officials say it’s legal to kill them as long as it’s done in a humane way.

Click here to subscribe to a weekly newsletter to receive the latest Strange Florida news directly to your inbox.