Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Naomi Herring was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison, which is located in between Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

Naomi was described by authorities as a white girl, about 3 feet tall and 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, brown hair.

Naomi was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble-bee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.