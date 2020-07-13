Hong Kong Disneyland closes again after new coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong Disneyland is closing once again after a reported outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a Disney theme park blog, 52 new confirmed cases were reported in the region Monday forcing the park to shut its gates. Officials did not immediately offer any other details.

Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to reopen, welcoming parkgoers June 18 with limited capacity and increased health and safety measures. It is now the first to shut its gates again due to another wave of coronavirus.

In Central Florida, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday with enhanced sanitization measures and capacity restrictions. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are set to reopen Wednesday.

The theme park company has not said if Disneyland Hong Kong’s closure would affect any other reopening plans.