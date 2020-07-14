COVID-19 test required for passengers traveling to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travelers heading to Puerto Rico will have to adjust to new restrictions starting July 15.

Gov. Wanda Vazquez said all passengers will have to wear a mask and take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their arrival and submit the results to officials at the airport.

Officials said those who test positive, or do not have test results available, will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Another option would be taking a test at the airport upon arriving.

Travelers had differing opinions about the new measure.

“I understand procedures, but it’s kind of a hassle,” Alex Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez flew to San Juan from Orlando International Airport on Tuesday and said he's glad he was able to get a ticket before the advisory goes into effect.

“If I were to get the test two or three days ago, I wasn’t going to get an answer right away, so how can I get to Puerto Rico on time to see my children,” Rodriguez said.

Matilde Torres and her family flew out of OIA on Tuesday and said she does not mind the new advisory.

“For me, it’s a good option so that we have more safety when you get to Puerto Rico,” Torres said.