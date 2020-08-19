Florida woman accused of urinating on husband after fight

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A fight at sea led to a woman opening up a hatch on their boat and urinating on her husband who was asleep in the cabin below, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Rooker Island, located in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tarpon Springs, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim said he and his wife, 48-year-old Heather Smith, were on their cabin cruiser boat when they got into an argument for an unknown reason.

Then, as the man was sleeping, Smith opened the front port hatch that’s located above the boat’s interior cabin and urinated on her husband down below, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Smith bit the victim on the stomach after she urinated on him, as evidenced by his injuries.

Smith was arrested on a domestic battery charge.