CDC warns ‘all people’ should avoid cruises

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised its COVID-19 warning on cruise ships to the highest level, saying “all people” should avoid going on cruises.

It’s up from level three to level four, which carries a very high level of risk for getting coronavirus.

The agency said the warning includes river cruises and applies worldwide.

The guidance comes after the CDC lifted its months-long ban on cruise ships operating in and out of U.S. ports at the end of last month.

The former level three, issued in October, recommended people “defer travel” on cruise ships globally.

The new guidance says cruise passengers should get tested three to five days after their trip and even if they test negative once they return home, they should quarantine for seven days.

And if they don’t get tested, they should stay home for 14 days.