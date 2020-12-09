Here’s what people Googled this year to help make sense of 2020

Published: December 9, 2020, 9:25 am Updated: December 9, 2020, 9:39 am

Google is out with its annual “year in search” list.

It features the year’s top trending searches.

Compiling it for 2020 was a big job considering the massive amount of newsworthy things that happened this year.

Google says global queries including the word “why” such as “why is toilet paper sold out?” were searched more than in any year before.

Unsurprisingly, “election results” and “coronavirus” topped the U.S. trending searches list.

Searches for Zoom, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman and Play Station 5 were also among the top 10.

The list also highlighted some of the year’s prominent losses which included Eddie Van Halen, Kobe Bryant and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning on race, was also on that list.

This year’s top trending searches are as follows.

Overall trending searches

1. Election results

2. Coronavirus

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Coronavirus update

5. Coronavirus symptoms

6. Zoom

7. Who is winning the election

8. Naya Rivera

9. Chadwick Boseman

10. PlayStation 5

News

1. Election results

2. Coronavirus

3. Stimulus checks

4. Unemployment

5. Iran

6. Hurricane Laura

7. Super Tuesday

8. Stock market

9. Murder hornet

10. Australia fires

People

1. Joe Biden

2. Kim Jong Un

3. Kamala Harris

4. Jacob Blake

5. Ryan Newman

6. Tom Hanks

7. Shakira

8. Tom Brady

9. Kanye West

10. Vanessa Bryant

Actors

1. Tom Hanks

2. Chris D’Elia

3. Jada Pinkett Smith

4. Timothée Chalamet

5. Ricky Gervais

6. Amber Heard

7. Joaquin Phoenix

8. Danny Masterson

9. Ryan Dorsey

10. Lea Michele

Athletes

1. Ryan Newman

2. Tom Brady

3. Bubba Wallace

4. Mike Tyson

5. Rudy Gobert

6. Drew Brees

7. Tyson Fury

8. Derrick Henry

9. Nate Robinson

10. Delonte West

Politicians

1. Joe Biden

2. Kamala Harris

3. Boris Johnson

4. Pete Buttigieg

5. Mike Bloomberg

6. Andrew Cuomo

7. Chris Christie

8. Mike Pence

9. Andrew Yang

10. Mitt Romney

Loss

1. Kobe Bryant

2. Naya Rivera

3. Chadwick Boseman

4. George Floyd

5. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

6. Eddie Van Halen

7. King Von

8. Kelly Preston

9. Pop Smoke

10. Ahmaud Arbery