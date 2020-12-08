Nature caught on camera: Frame-by-frame photos show heron devouring alligator

APOPKA, Fla. – When it comes to nature in Florida, expect the unexpected.

You never know what you might stumble across, and a sequence of photos showing Great Blue Heron devouring a juvenile alligator proves it.

Danny Gilliam shared photos on his Facebook page on Dec. 6, showing a “large juvenile alligator” being eaten in whole by a Heron on the bank of Lake Apopka.

Honestly, it’s mesmerizing and shocking, and many on social media agreed because his post went viral with more than 71,000 shares as of Tuesday morning.

One might think alligators have the upper hand and can stand up to anything, but the giant bird won this battle.

What will Florida wildlife showcase for us next? You can share your photos with us at ClickOrlando.com/pins.

Giant Blue Heron devours juvenile alligator on Lake Apopka. (Credit: Danny Gilliam) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

