Watch this giant gator saunter across a Florida golf course during Tropical Storm Eta

Golfer says alligator was ‘biggest one I’ve ever seen’

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

In this image made from video, an alligator is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Moss Point, Miss.. As Hurricane Sally's outer bands reached the U.S. Gulf Coast and landfall was imminent, the manager of Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours was hoping he wouldn't have to live a repeat of what happened at the gator farm during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when about 250 alligators escaped their enclosures. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)
NAPLES, Fla. – It doesn’t get more Florida than this, folks.

While Tropical Storm Eta was wreaking havoc on parts of the state this week, causing widespread flooding, a gargantuan, prehistoric-looking alligator went for a nice stroll across Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

The big boy’s leisurely prowl toward the pond was captured in a 15-second video that has since made headlines.

Out enjoying the tropical conditions! Filmed by Tyler Stolting

Posted by Valencia Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Assistant golf professional Tyler Stolting captured the footage and told the New York Post that while he was initially impressed by the reptile’s size and stature, he didn’t think much else of the encounter.

“It was pretty big, biggest one I’ve ever seen," he told the Post.

People online, however, were clearly shocked.

“Looks like a dang dinosaur,” a woman from Nashville wrote.

“I watched it like eight times to make sure it was real. I thought it was a scene from the movie, ‘Crawl.’ That thing is huge! I can’t even imagine what I would do if I saw one like that,” a man from Spring Hill wrote.

While the exact size of the colossal creature is unknown, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records show the largest gator ever caught in the state was wrangled in 2010 from Lake Washington and measured in at a whopping 14 feet and 3 ½ inches long and weighed 654 pounds.

