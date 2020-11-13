73ºF

Speed bump: Gator survives collision with car

Florida driver uninjured in Cocoa crash

An alligator was struck by a car in Cocoa.
COCOA, Fla. – Talk about a speed bump.

A driver in Cocoa ran over an alligator that wandered onto U.S. 1, police tweeted Friday.

“The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd.," Cocoa police said.

The alligator survived, and the driver was not injured, according to police.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission picked up the gator, which will be relocated.

“We hope he finds a safer place to roam,” police said.

