Twice as many women as men getting vaccinated, data shows

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, Walgreens pharmacist Chris McLaurin prepares to vaccinate Lakandra McNealy, a Harmony Court Assisted Living employee, with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Who is more likely to get a COVID vaccine, a man or a woman?

According to recent CNN data, women are taking the lead in the vaccine race.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | Could Biden send out $1,400 stimulus checks? | Florida begins statewide COVID-19 vaccine appointment system]

A CNN analysis found that roughly twice as many women are getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

The data was from a dozen states that publish demographic information online.

In at least three of these states, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Nebraska, records that include gender say women account for more than seven in 10 people vaccinated.

Experts say this may reflect more on eligibility, being that healthcare workers and seniors are vaccinated first.

Women live longer and they also represent 76% of full-time health care workers, according to a 2019 report from the Census Bureau.