1 jab: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced that the Food and Drug Administration is letting it resume testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Johnson & Johnson, which is in clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, says the results have been promising.

According to the company, the shot has produced antibodies in nearly all of the participants. The shot has also been said to have minimal side effects.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the company’s vaccine, saying it could be a game-changer because it does not need to be kept in ultra-cold storage. The vaccine is also only comprised of one dose, instead of two like Pfizer and Moderna require.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release more data on its vaccine later this month.

