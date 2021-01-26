Bernie Sanders crochet doll being auctioned off for charity

Have you seen the meme of Senator Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden’s inauguration?

Now you can own a crochet version of it and the proceeds will go to charity.

Photos of this design from Texan Tobey King have gone viral, along with related images.

The doll depicts the Vermont senator in a sensible, brown jacket and knit mittens, just like he wore on Inauguration Day.

Other politicians bundled in elegant wool for the ceremony, so the pragmatic winter gear made Sanders stand out.

King is capitalizing on the trend by auctioning her creation to support Meals on Wheels.

The Sanders campaign donated to that same organization when it started selling T-shirts with the meme.

The bid for the crochet doll was nearing $17,000 dollars as of Tuesday morning.