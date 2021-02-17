IRS reports all $600 stimulus payments sent

The Internal Revenue Service says it has sent out all 147 million checks from the December stimulus package.
The IRS was required to issue the $600 payments by mid-January so it could move on to processing this year’s tax returns.
Eligible people who have moved or changed bank accounts may not have received the money yet, but they can claim it on their 2020 tax return.
In total, about $142 billion was sent out to help Americans.
Congress is considering a third round of payments. Lawmakers hope to get that legislation passed by mid-March.